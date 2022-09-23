Aging & Style
Jury finds Kansas City man guilty in 2021 triple shooting that left 2 dead

Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of one count of second-degree murder, three counts of...
Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree child endangerment and four counts of armed criminal action.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A man has been convicted of murder and multiple other felonies stemming from a 2021 triple shooting.

Dmarius Bozeman was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree child endangerment and four counts of armed criminal action. Online court records indicate he was found guilty on all charges.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that on Feb. 17, 2021, a 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old were inside a Pennway Terraces townhome when shots were fired about 2 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the townhome, they found 35-year-old Khasheme Strother and 19-year-old Raymon Hill dead from gunshot wounds.

Bozeman, who had a gunshot wound to his leg, was taken to the hospital. According to 911 audio recordings, Bozeman claimed he shot Hill in self-defense. He said he accidentally shot Strother, whom he referred to as his girlfriend, in the chest.

Investigators interviewed the juveniles who were inside the townhome, and they relayed to police they had gone downstairs to check on Strother and saw Bozeman on top of her in the laundry room. She was telling him to get off her and let go.

The juveniles said they tried to help her due to past violent incidents.

According to court records, the teens told investigators Bozeman told them he would “fight” or “kill all of them.” They all began to physically fight. The fight ended briefly when Bozeman said he was leaving. Then, the juveniles said they heard gunshots and saw Strother was shot. They then heard a second round of gunshots and saw Hill was shot.

Court records did not state when a sentencing hearing would be scheduled.

