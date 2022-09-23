Aging & Style
High school football Week 5 matchups around the metro

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers. Gardner Edgerton defeated Olathe West, 36-19.

Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:

  • Blue Springs South at Grain Valley
  • Blue Valley at Blue Springs
  • Blue Valley Northwest at Lee’s Summit North
  • Chillicothe at St. Pius X
    • Game can be viewed on the Warrior Pride Booster Club on YouTube
  • Fort Osage at Raytown
  • Kearney at Winnetonka
  • Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West
    • Game can be viewed on the 810 Varsity YouTube
  • Liberty North at Park Hill
  • Mill Valley at Gardner-Edgerton
    • Game can be viewed on the 810 Varsity YouTube
  • North Kansas City at St. Joseph Central
  • Olathe North at Shawnee Mission South
  • Olathe West at Olathe Northwest
  • Park Hill South at Liberty
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at KLHS TV
  • Platte County at Oak Park
    • Game can be viewed on the Northmen Sports YouTube
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Valley North
  • Rockhurst at Bishop Miege
    • Game can be viewed on Spectrum Sports
  • Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission East
  • Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South
  • Smithville at Excelsior Springs
  • St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas
  • Staley at Blue Valley West
  • William Chrisman at Belton
  • Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Heights
  • Paola at Tonganoxie
  • Center at Warrensburg
  • Odessa at Pleasant Hill
  • Blue Valley Southwest at Spring Hill
  • Lincoln College Prep at Van Horn
  • DeSoto at Leavenworth
  • Eudora at Ottawa
  • Harrisonville at Summit Christian Academy
  • Ruskin at Raytown South
  • Truman at Grandview
  • Olathe East at Lawrence

