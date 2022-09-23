High school football Week 5 matchups around the metro
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers. Gardner Edgerton defeated Olathe West, 36-19.
Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:
- Blue Springs South at Grain Valley
- Blue Valley at Blue Springs
- Blue Valley Northwest at Lee’s Summit North
- Chillicothe at St. Pius X
- Game can be viewed on the Warrior Pride Booster Club on YouTube
- Fort Osage at Raytown
- Kearney at Winnetonka
- Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West
- Game can be viewed on the 810 Varsity YouTube
- Liberty North at Park Hill
- Mill Valley at Gardner-Edgerton
- Game can be viewed on the 810 Varsity YouTube
- North Kansas City at St. Joseph Central
- Olathe North at Shawnee Mission South
- Olathe West at Olathe Northwest
- Park Hill South at Liberty
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at KLHS TV
- Platte County at Oak Park
- Game can be viewed on the Northmen Sports YouTube
- Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Valley North
- Rockhurst at Bishop Miege
- Game can be viewed on Spectrum Sports
- Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission East
- Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South
- Smithville at Excelsior Springs
- St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Staley at Blue Valley West
- William Chrisman at Belton
- Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Heights
- Paola at Tonganoxie
- Center at Warrensburg
- Odessa at Pleasant Hill
- Blue Valley Southwest at Spring Hill
- Lincoln College Prep at Van Horn
- DeSoto at Leavenworth
- Eudora at Ottawa
- Harrisonville at Summit Christian Academy
- Ruskin at Raytown South
- Truman at Grandview
- Olathe East at Lawrence
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.