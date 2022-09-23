High school football Week 5 matchups around the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers. Gardner Edgerton defeated Olathe West, 36-19.

Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:

Blue Springs South at Grain Valley

Blue Valley at Blue Springs

Blue Valley Northwest at Lee’s Summit North

Chillicothe at St. Pius X Game can be viewed on the Warrior Pride Booster Club on YouTube

Fort Osage at Raytown

Kearney at Winnetonka

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West Game can be viewed on the 810 Varsity YouTube

Liberty North at Park Hill

Mill Valley at Gardner-Edgerton Game can be viewed on the 810 Varsity YouTube

North Kansas City at St. Joseph Central

Olathe North at Shawnee Mission South

Olathe West at Olathe Northwest

Park Hill South at Liberty Game can be viewed on YouTube at KLHS TV

Platte County at Oak Park Game can be viewed on the Northmen Sports YouTube

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Valley North

Rockhurst at Bishop Miege Game can be viewed on Spectrum Sports

Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission East

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South

Smithville at Excelsior Springs

St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas

Staley at Blue Valley West

William Chrisman at Belton

Basehor-Linwood at Shawnee Heights

Paola at Tonganoxie

Center at Warrensburg

Odessa at Pleasant Hill

Blue Valley Southwest at Spring Hill

Lincoln College Prep at Van Horn

DeSoto at Leavenworth

Eudora at Ottawa

Harrisonville at Summit Christian Academy

Ruskin at Raytown South

Truman at Grandview

Olathe East at Lawrence

