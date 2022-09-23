FORECAST: More rain Friday, but a nice weekend on tap

Another round of light-to-moderate showers will be coming Friday morning and into the afternoon due to another trough gliding across the Central Plains to the Ohio River Valley. It will come into contact with mid-level moist, warm air, rise and mix into the atmosphere gradually. Because of the stability in the atmosphere, showers will be more likely, with a few opportunities for weak storms to develop. During this time, temperatures will remain rather chilly. Afternoon highs are expected in the middle 60s.

With the passage of the storm system, we will see a clear trend for Saturday, but we start up again with a new front from the northwest. Being ahead of the front on Saturday, we increase warm, moist air from the south, which dramatically rises temperatures to the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. With very little instability and moisture to the mid-levels of our atmosphere, rain chances will be unlikely with this cold front. So the passage of the cold front will cause temperatures to fall back to seasonal temperatures by Sunday into the middle and upper 70s, and will continue throughout next week. High pressure begins to be more of our dominant feature by Sunday night and will continue throughout next week, so anticipate plenty of sunshine.

