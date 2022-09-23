Aging & Style
Expect traffic on commute from KC to Lawrence for KU football

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Citians leaving the metro for Lawrence, Kansas, in anticipation of Saturday’s undefeated showdown between Kansas and Duke should expect traffic delays.

With portions of K-10 and 23rd Street undergoing construction, the university is encouraging fans to arrive early or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The game between Kansas and Duke kicks off at 11 a.m. KU announced it would be a sell-out Thursday afternoon.

