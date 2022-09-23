Downtown Lawrence businesses glad to see big crowds for family weekend, KU football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- As KU football continues its strong start to the season, businesses on Massachusetts Street have noticed a change in the atmosphere downtown.

Ryan Owens, the general manager of the Jock’s Nitch clothing store, said the success of the team has brought in dozens of customers looking for KU football shirts.

“There’s a great energy. Everyone’s excited. Everyone’s pumped,” Owens said. “Every weekend it continues to grow.”

Family weekend brought crowds of students and parents to the district on Friday afternoon. Owens stayed busy through the afternoon, helping customers find the perfect shirt and stocking the shelves with some new items.

This year the NCAA’s rules on using player names, images and likenesses will allow stores to partner with student-athletes. Owens said a hot item at Jock’s Nitch has been a Devin Neal t-shirt. Neal was a high school football star in Lawrence before committing to KU.

“Customers are excited about that and about players being represented like they should,” Owens said.

Parents and students seemed to notice the shift in energy, too.

“We just bought football stuff at Rally House,” said Grace Urban, who was walking through Mass Street with her parents. “We were talking about how we never would have thought about buying that.”

