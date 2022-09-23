Cyclists riding coast-to-coast for cancer research stop in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every morning, Chris Cowley laces up his shoes and hops on his bike for his dad.

“My dad’s a cancer survivor,” Cowley said. “he’s going through some cancer treatment right now.”

Cowley is one of 130 cyclists riding coast-to-coast this month from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Long Branch, New Jersey: 3,000 miles in 27 days.

“It’s tough,” he said. “You see what patients go through on a daily basis with the different treatments, and it’s what gets you out of bed early in the morning to do those rides when you don’t feel like doing it. You know that there are people going through much tougher situations than you are.”

It’s all to raise money for cancer research. One-hundred percent of donations go to the V Foundation.

As the group rolled into the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot this morning, they had raised nearly $1 million.

“There’s about a 70-percent cancer five-year survival rate,” Dr. Roy Jensen, vice chancellor and director at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, said. “We need to get that up as high as we possibly can. Research is the way to do it.”

“It’s those donations that people make that push the ball forward – that keep us moving in the right direction,” Cowley said.

The group has about 1,200 miles to go. You can donate to their cause here. (https://c2c4c.donordrive.com/)

