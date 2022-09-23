Aging & Style
Chipman Road below U.S. Route 50 bridges re-opens ahead of schedule

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews re-opened Chipman Road between Murray Road and Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit on Friday.

That portion of the road had been closed for several months as part of a replacement of the U.S. Route 50 bridges.

The Missouri Department of Transportation anticipated the project would be complete in February 2023, but crews finished it five months ahead of schedule.

A $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, aimed at repairing or replacing 250 bridges across the state helped finance the project.

