Chipman Road below U.S. Route 50 bridges re-opens ahead of schedule

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews re-opened Chipman Road between Murray Road and Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit on Friday.

That portion of the road had been closed for several months as part of a replacement of the U.S. Route 50 bridges.

The Missouri Department of Transportation anticipated the project would be complete in February 2023, but crews finished it five months ahead of schedule.

A $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, aimed at repairing or replacing 250 bridges across the state helped finance the project.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.