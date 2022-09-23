Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Big 12 releases 2022-23 conference schedule

Kansas, the reigning conference and league tournament champions in 2021, will open league play...
Kansas, the reigning conference and league tournament champions in 2021, will open league play on New Year's Eve against Oklahoma State (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 Conference released the men’s basketball schedule for league play during the 2022-23 season. League-play tips off on New Year’s Eve with a full five-game slate of games.

First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang begins conference play at home as the Wildcats play host to West Virginia.

The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks will open their league schedule with a home game against Oklahoma State.

Kansas and Kansas State will play in Manhattan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Wildcats will make the return trip to Lawrence two weeks later for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Tang, a former Baylor assistant coach, will square off against his previous program in KSU’s third game on the league schedule. The Wildcats head to Waco on Saturday, Jan. 7.

For the complete schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers!
Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week: Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers
Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers!
Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week: Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) escapes a tackle by Houston defensive lineman Nelson...
Kansas prepping for undefeated showdown with Duke
Kansas preparing for undefeated showdown with Duke
Kansas prepping for undefeated showdown with Duke