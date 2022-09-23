91st Plaza Art Fair kicks off Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s almost time for the 91st annual Plaza Art Fair at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, MO.

Around 240 artists will be there to celebrate art, food and culture this weekend. There’s going to be a variety of crafts, paintings, photos, ceramics, 2-D and 3-D artwork, jewelry, and more. There will also be live music on three stages and locally sourced food from more than 20 restaurant booths.

There’s already a lot of excitement on Facebook with more than 12,000 responses to the event listed there as of Friday morning.

The Art Fair started in 1932 to lift spirits and give artists opportunities to showcase their talents during the Great Depression.

It’s since become a selection process with an independent jury of local art professionals picking finalists. This year’s artists are American and Canadian with recognized names, up-and-comers, and our local KC metro artists.

Country Club Plaza General Manager Breana Grosz said they’re grateful for the continued enthusiasm and support from our partner organizations, and from the community, as it allows us to bring back this historic tradition year after year.

It’s presented by the St. Luke’s Health System for the seventh year in a row.

St. Luke’s Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Julie Quirin said, “The Plaza Art Fair generates tremendous excitement every year with locals and tourists alike. We are honored to again serve as the presenting sponsor and look forward to celebrating alongside country club plaza and the Kansas City community.”

The art fair starts Friday at 5 p.m., then continuing Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

