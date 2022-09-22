Student brought gun to Northtown on Wednesday, says North Kansas City Schools

Good afternoon, Northtown families and staff:

First, let me assure you all is well at school. I wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred at Northtown today.

A student reported to one of our campus security officers that they saw a firearm in the possession of another student. The student in question was already in the office speaking with an administrator. Our school resource officers were also already present. A firearm was found in the student’s possession, removed immediately, and confiscated by law enforcement. The individual was taken into police custody, and our administration is now following policy and protocol regarding student consequences in response.

Students likely did not notice any interruption to their day. Law enforcement advised us that there was no need to lock down, since the student’s location was already known and they addressed it within seconds. The entire incident was handled within seconds and limited to one office. This was not connected in any way to the fake phone call received last week.

Our safety and security procedures worked exactly as intended. We encourage our students that if they see something – say something. If they know something; tell someone. These efforts are critical, and I appreciate the student that shared their concern. Please know that student safety is my first priority, and that we are always reviewing our security measures to ensure a safe learning environment at Northtown.

I will always strive to keep staff and families informed of happenings at school and do my best to tell you what we can, when we can. I am notifying you this afternoon not because there is any reason for concern, but simply to be transparent. If you have further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us at 816-321-5310.

Thank you,

Drew White

Principal

North Kansas City High School