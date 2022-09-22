Aging & Style
WATCH: Video captures fallen tree in Prairie Village narrowly missing unsuspecting driver

A Ring doorbell in Prairie Village, Kansas, caught a near-miss treefall Thursday morning.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Ring doorbell camera of KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell captured the remarkable timing of a tree fall in Prairie Village Thursday morning.

In the video, the cracking of the tree branches can be heard moments before it fell just behind the unsuspecting driver.

Crispell said he heard a whoosh and a thud and knew to quickly check the video camera. There, he saw the incredible near-miss crash.

The car never stopped, the driver moving on with its lucky day.

“I don’t think they had the slightest clue,” Crispell said.

A clean-up crew had the scene cleared up within 30 minutes of the incident happening.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

