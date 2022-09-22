Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Possible ‘antique explosive device’ found inside Harrisonville building

S. Main Street has been closed from Mechanic Street to Wall Street. The public is asked to...
S. Main Street has been closed from Mechanic Street to Wall Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.(Via the Harrisonville Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A portion of S. Main Street in Harrisonville, Missouri, has been closed after a crew found what is possibly an “antique explosive device.”

According to the Harrisonville Police Department, the construction crew found the item inside a building. No further details about it are currently available.

S. Main Street has been closed from Mechanic Street to Wall Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Squad has been notified and are on their way to the scene in Harrisonville.

Harrisonville police said they will provide further updates as they are available. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ring doorbell catches near-miss treefall
Ring doorbell captures amazing treefall just behind unsuspecting driver
Light rain to impact Thursday plans
FORECAST: Light rain expected to impact travel and outdoor plans
Jason L. Carey is being charged following alleged inappropriate social media messages with a...
Police: Belton substitute teacher sent inappropriate messages, videos to students
Gov. Kelly announces new small business research program