Possible ‘antique explosive device’ found inside Harrisonville building

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A portion of S. Main Street in Harrisonville, Missouri, has been closed after a crew found what is possibly an “antique explosive device.”

According to the Harrisonville Police Department, the construction crew found the item inside a building. No further details about it are currently available.

S. Main Street has been closed from Mechanic Street to Wall Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Squad has been notified and are on their way to the scene in Harrisonville.

Harrisonville police said they will provide further updates as they are available. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.