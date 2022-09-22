Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments.

KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. regarding a supposed lockdown or active shooter. However, both the KCKPD and GM said that that was not the case.

According to the police, there was a “disgruntled employee” and the plant requested that “a couple patrol cars drive around the lot.”

According to GM, there was “a 3rd party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we took immediate action to increase plant security and enlist the help of law enforcement to protect our employees. We have been cooperating with local authorities throughout their investigation.”

The General Motors Fairfax Assembly & Stamping plant is located at 3201 Fairfax Trafficway in KCK.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.