Police: Belton substitute teacher sent inappropriate messages, videos to students

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Belton police say a 42-year-old substitute teacher sent inappropriate social media messages to students at the Belton School District.

Jason L. Carey is charged with felony enticement or attempted enticement of a child, felony child molestation in the 2nd degree and two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

The charges stem from a Sept. 19 tip to a Belton Police School Resource Officer. The officer received information from a student regarding inappropriate social media messages and videos from a substitute teacher, Jason L. Carey.

Carey is currently being held without bond in the Cass County Jail. The substitute teacher was detained in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 by the Bates County Sheriff’s Office as a person of interest.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Police said additional charges may be filed as more information is obtained.

