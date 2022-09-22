Aging & Style
KU announces sell-out crowd for matchup with Duke

Kansas has officially sold out tickets for its matchup with Duke (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas and Duke have sold out an athletic contest. This time, a football game.

KU Athletics announced Thursday the 3-0 football matchup between the Jayhawks and Blue Devils at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium officially reached sellout status.

The sellout follows the first 3-0 start for Kansas football since 2009. Through the first three games, Kansas has average 53 points per game. The 159 points scored by quarterback Jalon Daniels and Co. tied them with the 2007 KU team that won the Orange Bowl for most points scored in the first three games of a season in KU history.

Kickoff between the Jayhawks and Blue Devils is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.

In preparation for the sold-out crowd, KU will have all available gates and metal detectors open 90 minutes before kickoff. With portions of K-10 and 23rd Street in Lawrence still under construction, KU Athletics advised fans to seek alternate routes or arrive early to avoid delays.

Saturday’s game is the first of a three-game home stretch that includes Duke, Iowa State and TCU.

