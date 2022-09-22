KC Pet Project brings in 71 pets in a day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Pet Project brought in 71 pets to its Kansas City Campus for Animal Care on Wednesday, the organization announced in a Facebook post.

Animal service officers brought in 13 cats from one household that could no longer care for them. According to the release, officers worked for nearly two hours in an attempt to safely capture each cat.

With the high intake numbers, the KC Pet Project is urging the community to help adopt or volunteer.

Those interested can get involved at https://kcpetproject.org/about/getinvolved/.

