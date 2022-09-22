Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

KC Pet Project brings in 71 pets in a day

KC Pet Project brought in 71 animals Wednesday.
KC Pet Project brought in 71 animals Wednesday.(KC Pet Project/Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Pet Project brought in 71 pets to its Kansas City Campus for Animal Care on Wednesday, the organization announced in a Facebook post.

Animal service officers brought in 13 cats from one household that could no longer care for them. According to the release, officers worked for nearly two hours in an attempt to safely capture each cat.

With the high intake numbers, the KC Pet Project is urging the community to help adopt or volunteer.

Those interested can get involved at https://kcpetproject.org/about/getinvolved/.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BNSF claims victims and their families cannot seek financial compensation through the courts,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
During two days of sworn depositions, S.K. detailed rapes, beatings and being forced to crawl...
Roger Golubski accuser details brutal allegations in depositions
A jury has found David Jungerman guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
David Jungerman found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action
Belton police say a 42-year-old substitute teacher sent inappropriate social media messages to...
Police: Belton substitute teacher sent inappropriate messages, videos to students
Ronald Burns was found dead on May 24, 2010, in his Riverside apartment.
KC Unsolved: Daughter still searches for justice 12 years after Ronald Burns homicide