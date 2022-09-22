Aging & Style
Kansas City unveils plan to address homelessness, after massive recent increase

People receiving free meals at a downtown restaurant on May 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The restaurant changed its name from The Rieger to Crossroads Community Kitchen and began offering free meals to the homeless and other food-insecure people the day after Kansas City issued stay-at-home orders in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(KY3)
By Marleah Campbell and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released a 92-page plan to address homelessness in Kansas City, as the problem has become rampant in recent years.

The number of people living unsheltered in Jackson County has increased 193 percent in the last three years. Local officials have spent a year researching and planning, ultimately coming up with an action plan with the goal of bringing the number of people living on the streets down to zero.

They call the plan “Zero KC - A Plan For Ending Homelessness in Kansas City”.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and others will have more information on the plan at a news conference at City Hall at 10:15 a.m. KCTV5 will be there to cover the event.

In the meantime, reporter Marleah Campbell broke down what we know about the plan, and how Kansas City is looking to make progress on the growing issue:

