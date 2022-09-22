Gov. Kelly announces new small business research program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Small Business Research & Development Acceleration Grants.

The grants were approved by the state’s 2022 legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kelly. They are being made available through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“These grants enable small businesses to enter new markets and stay ahead in our rapidly changing economy,” said Kelly. “My focus since day one has been to strengthen the Kansas economy. By spurring innovation, we’re helping Kansas companies reach new levels of growth and prosperity.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the grants are designed to assist Kansas small businesses in advancing a product or service to commercialization; modifying a product or service to enter a new market; or gaining a new client by leveraging higher education facilities, equipment and expertise.

The grant program is open to registered Kansas businesses that have headquarters in the state and employ 50 or fewer full-time employees with at least 60 percent of its workforce in Kansas.

Potential grant recipients will partner with a Kansas public higher education institution to conduct research and development and receive a 50/50 matching grant up to $25,000.

Those interested in more information or desiring to apply can go to https://www.kansascommerce.gov/rdaccelerationgrants/

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.