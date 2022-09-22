Aging & Style
Former Seaman High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes

Jeffery Pierce was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for impersonating a minor female on social media and enticing dozens of minors in the Topeka area to record and send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

According to court documents, Jeffery D. Pierce, 42, of Topeka, a former teacher and basketball coach at Seaman High School in Topeka, impersonated an underage female on various social media platforms and induced minor males in the Topeka area to send him images of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Evidence recovered from Pierce’s phones and other electronic devices show that his scheme lasted for at least several years and that he targeted minors in his community, including where he taught.

“Pierce, an educator and coach, used deception, manipulation and threats to exploit the most vulnerable victims and those he was entrusted to protect, our children” said Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub of the FBI Kansas City Field Office. “The investigation into his actions and today’s sentencing demonstrate the unwavering dedication of law enforcement to seek justice for our most innocent victims and those who are unable to defend themselves.”

To date, the FBI said they have identified over 80 minors who were victims of Pierce. Officials said Pierce’s online communications with these victims established that he coerced at least one minor to send him additional sexually explicit material by threatening to distribute that minor’s images to others.

In total, law enforcement said that recovered several thousand images and videos from Pierce’s devices that depict minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct., as well as hundreds of screenshots of social media accounts belonging to other users and multiple images of nude and undressing minors that appear to have been taken at two Topeka high schools.

The FBI investigated the case.

