Former Olathe NW teacher appears in court following charges of unlawful sexual relations with a student

Steven Albert Mesa.
Steven Albert Mesa.(Via the Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former Olathe Northwest physical education teacher and wrestling coach appeared in court Thursday.

Steven Mesa, 47, is facing felony charges, accused of having sexual relations with a student. Mesa was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations, which is a felony. The charges indicate the crimes happened between July 1 and Aug. 26. It lists the same victim initials for each count.

During Mesa’s hearing Wednesday, he was ordered not make any contact with witnesses. That includes his wife. He also will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring and is not allowed to go within 100 yards of the victim’s residence or place of employment.

READ MORE: Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested

Mesa is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

