Former Oak Park High School teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student

Greg Sims.
Greg Sims.(Provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Oak Park High School teacher has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared that news Thursday, along with Greg Sims’ mugshot. He pleaded guilty to one count of the charge.

They said that Sims is currently in custody at the county detention center.

According to court records, Sims has already been sentenced.

He was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. However, the court suspended execution of that sentence and placed him on probation for five years. He has been ordered to complete 30 days of “shock incarceration,” with the start date being Sept. 20. After that, he will be under the supervision of Missouri Division of Probation and Parole.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

