FORECAST: A wet Thursday with cooler temps

A cold front and an area of upper-level low pressure continue to interact with the Central Plains and the Missouri River Valley. Scattered showers and weak thunderstorm activity will be common throughout the day Thursday, with one more round of wet weather expected Friday before the storm system finally moves on. At this time, a severe weather threat is unlikely, and even high rainfall totals are not expected. This is due to a dry-air environment between the surface and 10,000 feet.

Expect a tenth of an inch to a half-inch of rainfall over the next 24 hours across the metro. Wet, slick conditions, though, will be common for us through our rush-hour timeframes, so please give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely. Feel free to go slow to stay safe.

Behind the storm system has been much colder Canadian air. Temperatures today and tomorrow will be featured in the low and mid 60s, but by Saturday high pressure will build up a warmer air mass and increase temperatures back to the lower 80s. Don’t worry, though---We will even out our afternoon highs with a cooler trend by Sunday and drop temperatures back to the middle and upper 70s. A dryer pattern will remain throughout next week, so expect mainly clear to partly-cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.