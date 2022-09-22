FORECAST: Much cooler temperatures arrive for first day of fall

Due to the fact that our next storm system is on its way to Kansas City, a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted. Right now, we are tracking an 80% chance of rain over the next 24 hours. The best chance for rain is going to be overnight, going into the Thursday morning rush hour. We expect much cooler temperatures Thursday; highs will only reach the 60s! It’s going to be a welcome reprieve after the record-tying and record-breaking heat we recently experienced. Plus, it’s going to arrive just in time for the first day of fall! Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our app.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.