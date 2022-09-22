Aging & Style
FORECAST: More rain possible Friday in Kansas City

By Gary Amble
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Area temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees by the late evening hours, then slip into the upper 50s after midnight. The cool air settling in tonight will continue Friday, as another wave of rain passes through. That will mainly be in the morning and midday hours. Once again, the rain is expected to be light. The cold air will give the day a raw feel similar to a late October day, however. Sunshine returns this weekend, sending highs Saturday into the middle 80s. That will be followed by sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s on Sunday.

