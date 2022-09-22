David Jungerman found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of David Jungerman.

The jury found Jungerman guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Their decision was unanimous.

Jungerman is set to be sentenced on the afternoon of Nov. 18.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. This is a breaking news story.

Previous coverage from 5 p.m. Thursday:

Jurors are now continuing their second hour of deliberations in the first-degree murder trial of David Jungerman.

Jungerman, 84, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 fatal shooting of 39-year-old attorney Tom Pickert in his Brookside front yard.

Jurors left the courtroom around 3 p.m. after hearing passionate closing arguments.

Prosecutors focused on Jungerman’s motive, his van and his own voice.

They reminded jurors about an audio recording of Jungerman that was played numerous times since testimony began last week on Sept. 13.

In the audio recording, jurors heard Jungerman telling a longtime employee and friend, “People, uh, know that I murdered that son of a [expletive],” and, “The thing that sort of bothers me about me is, when I think about it, I grin (laughing). That mother[expletive] has caused me a lot of problems.”

Jackson County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tim Dollar said: “That is somebody with ice water in their veins, ladies and gentlemen. If you think about it, they are actually laughing about it. These two people are laughing. That is what he is thinking about when he says it makes me grin. What kind of monster would smile or laugh about that? That’s what he is talking about. That’s what was in his mind.”

Jungerman’s defense called several investigators and hired experts to the stand to question the credibility of the recording and the police investigation itself.

“The police department failed to preserve in a way evidence, allowed evidence to be destroyed and we would say manufactured evidence,” Daniel Ross, attorney for the defendant. “The defendant is sitting here because of an alleged motive for killing Mr. Pickert because of a judgement against him. That is what the police learned on oct. 25, 2017. Their view has never changed other than to ignore evidence. The physical, critical evidence and then bring to you suspect evidence.”

Prosecutors showed jurors a picture of Pickert after the shooting and quickly took it down. They asked jurors to find Jungerman guilty to right a wrong for his family, including Pickert’s young sons.

Jungerman’s defense asked jurors to be critical of police and the evidence, and find him not guilty.

Previous coverage:

David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder trial

David Jungerman found competent, first-degree murder trial expected to resume Wednesday

Day 4 of Jungerman trial suspended because of possible COVID exposure

Day 2: Jurors hear recordings of murder suspect David Jungerman, view city traffic surveillance videos

Jurors hear audio recording of murder suspect David Jungerman during first full day of trial testimony

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.