Blue Valley, K-State alum gets first big-league hit in MLB debut

Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan watches his RBI single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher...
Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan watches his RBI single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the third inning of a baseball game, Brennan's debut in the majors, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICAGO (KCTV) - Blue Valley High and Kansas State alum Will Brennan made his Major League debut in grand style Wednesday night.

The 2016 Blue Valley High graduate notched his first hit in the big leagues on Wednesday night, helping the Cleveland Guardians defeat the Chicago White Sox, 8-2. Brennan’s first hit also drove in his first RBI at the Major League level.

Brennan was the 2016 Kansas 6A Co-Player of the Year while starring at Blue Valley High. In 2014, he was a part of a state championship-winning Tigers team. While at Kansas State, he was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2018.

The left-handed hitter was selected in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the 250th overall selection.

