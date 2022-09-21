Yet another Oak Grove mother speaks about her son’s fentanyl overdose

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re continuing a conversation surrounding several recent fentanyl overdoses in Oak Grove.

Today, KCTV5 talked to another family that almost lost their child to an overdose last week. It was all captured on their Ring doorbell.

A notification popped up on Crystal Cramer’s phone last Monday, Sept. 12. It was the Ring doorbell app, saying there was activity at her door.

“The boys came into view. I knew something was terribly wrong,” said Cramer.

The next few moments,16-year-old Maddox Cramer walked a thin line between life and death.

“I laid my son on the ground, on his back, and we started CPR,” Cramer said. “He wasn’t breathing. I could feel his heart beating. Too hard, too fast, but it was still beating. He was still in there.”

She said her son is not a “druggie.” Rather, he’s a kid who made a bad decision in the midst of his grief.

Maddox was good friends with Carson Moppin, a 16-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose the day before school started.

“After Carson’s funeral, Maddox looked me in the eye and said he will never do something like that again,” Cramer said. “I believed it because of the shock in his face when he was looking at his friend in a casket.”

Just one week after that funeral, Maddox chose to cope with what he thought was Percocet. However, there was not a trace of that found in his body. It was actually fentanyl.

The hospital bracelet on his wrist sits right next to a bracelet from Carson’s funeral.

The irony is not lost on Maddox. He knew his story needed to be told.

“If I share a very intimate video of my son having CPR performed and that sticks with a child enough to say no, then it was worth it,” his mother said.

Crystal is grateful to have a second chance at life with her son.

She believes great things are in store for his life. They’re already seeing glimmers of hope through his borrowed time.

“Sunday, my son went forward at church,” she said. “He’s going to be baptized very soon. He made that commitment Sunday after overdosing on Monday. Big week for us.”

Need to talk?

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) runs a national helpline that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Simply call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Their website states helpline is for “individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.” “This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations,” they add.

