Woman dies following Tuesday evening shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a woman who was shot on Tuesday evening died from her injuries.

Just before 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Cypress Ave. after someone heard gunshots. While officers were on their way, 911 dispatchers received multiple additional calls about a shooting in the same block.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the front of a residence in the area. They found a woman there who had been shot. EMS went to the scene and took her to the hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries.

Later, however, the hospital notified detectives that she had passed away from her injuries.

Detectives and crime scene personnel had already started processing the scene for evidence and were canvassing for people who may have witnessed an aggravated assault. Now, this is a homicide investigation.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

If you saw anything or have information that can assist detectives in their investigation, you are asked to call 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

