Student brought unloaded gun to Osage Trail Middle School, officials say

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is investigating an incident of a student bringing a firearm to school.

The Fort Osage School District stated Osage Trail Middle School staff received a report of a student having a gun in their possession. Along with a school resource officer, administrators found the child had an unloaded gun.

“This situation is now under the investigation of local law enforcement and the next steps will be determined per Board Policy,” the school district stated.

