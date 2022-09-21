Aging & Style
WATCH LIVE: Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore. Charlie Riedel/AP
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman announced Wednesday afternoon that president of baseball operations Dayton Moore has been relieved of his duties.

General Manager JJ Picollo will lead the team’s baseball operations, effective immediately.

Moore led the Royals to two American League championships and World Series title in 2015, their first in 30 years. The team lost 100 games five times under his his watch and finished under .500 more than a dozen times.

The Royals have 14 games remaining this season. They are currently 59-89.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

