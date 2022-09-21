Pet of the Day: Archie

Archie is a sweet, affectionate couch potato! He’s easy to please!

Once you earn his love and trust, he is one of the sweetest companions you’ll ever meet. He’ll be your friend for life!

Archie loves tennis balls and is an all-star fetcher. He is a big fan of hikes and outdoor adventures, too.

He plays well with other dogs. He would do well in a home with no small animals or children under 16, though.

He would need to meet the humans and any other dogs he’d be living with before joining your home.

Archie isn’t much of a party guy, by the way. He prefers a peaceful home with just those that he loves.

Archie is housetrained.

For more information, visit the Great Plains SPCA’s website.

