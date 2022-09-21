Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of North County Officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Bonnette Kymbrelle Meeks, who was previously convicted of murdering a North County Police Cooperative Officer, was handed down a life sentence plus 40 years Wednesday.

His sentencing hearing began at 10 a.m. when Meeks learned his fate. His trial began in mid-June and lasted three days. The jury deliberated for nearly six hours and opted for second-degree murder in its decision despite prosecutors’ push for a first-degree murder conviction.

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed on June 23, 2019, at Clay’s Wellston Food Market in the 6200 block of Page Boulevard. According to police, the 40-year-old officer was called to the store for a report of someone cashing a bad check.

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. (St. Louis County Police)

After arriving at the scene, Officer Langsdorf was confronted by the suspect, identified as Meeks, during which a struggle ensued inside the store near the counter, according to police. Video surveillance inside the store reportedly captured the entire incident as it unfolded.

Police said during the struggle, the officer and suspect ended up on the floor. Major Ron Martin said Officer Langsdorf was hit in the head with a gun and then shot once. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

When officers arrested Meeks, they said he was still carrying the gun used in the fatal shooting.

Meeks came to the St. Louis area from North Carolina. In his hometown of Raleigh, he was convicted seven times of drug-related crimes. As a convicted felon, Meeks was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Meeks was found guilty of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony resisting arrest on top of the second-degree murder conviction.

“The past three years have been daunting to say the least, and while the verdict will not bring back P.O. Langsdorf, it certainly offers some closure for the family and friends of P.O. Langsdorf, as well as the North County Police Cooperative,” Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said in a statement Friday.

