Man charged with murder after woman is shot in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot in Shawnee over the weekend.

Doniel Sublett has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $3 million.

The charge comes after a KCK woman, 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, was fatally shot on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Flint St. shortly before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they heard the sound of gunshots coming from inside the building

Dampier ultimately died from her injuries.

On Sunday, the police said two people were being questioned and that this was considered a suspicious death investigation.

On Monday, the police said this was now considered a homicide investigation and that a suspect was in custody pending arraignment.

Today, court documents show Sublett has been charged in connection with Dampier’s death.

