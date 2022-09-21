KU Medical Center announces nearly $27 million grant to accelerate research

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Medical Center announced Wednesday a nearly $27 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

The five-year grant will fund Frontiers Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the University of Kansas. According to a news release, the grant represents a far-reaching regional initiative aimed at helping KU Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

“The impact of this grant goes far beyond its direct funding, impacting the entire region with the power of its partnerships, collaborations and innovations,” said Douglas A. Girod, chancellor of the University of Kansas. “This work helps ensure KU is ahead of the curve nationally.”

Girod noted the Clinical and Translational Science Award propelled KU into into a unique spot. The university is now one of 28 U.S. universities with a cancer center, Alzheimer’s disease research center and a clinical and translational science institute, all recognized with national distinction by agencies within the National Institutes of Health.

