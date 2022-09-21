KCMO police: Hit and run crash leaves one with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said a hit and run Wednesday morning left one person with critical injuries.

Police were called at 11:26 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Benton Boulevard. There, an investigation found that a silver Honda Odyssey van was travelling west on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. At the intersection of Benton Boulevard, police said a black Buick Lucerne traveling east turned left in front of the Honda.

According to the police, the female driver of the Buick fled the scene on foot, running north on Benton Boulevard. The passenger of the Buick received critical injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

