KCMO Bank of America releases surveillance photo from robbery
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A surveillance photo has been released after a Bank of America in Kansas City, Missouri, was robbed.
The Bank of America at 3100 Main St., in Kansas City, Missouri, was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 21 by a man described as being in his late 30s to 40s. The man, seen in a blue shirt, allegedly indicated he had a weapon during the robbery, although none was shown.
The Kansas City branch of the FBI said the suspect ran away from the bank in a southwest direction with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no injuries in the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200.
