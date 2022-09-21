Aging & Style
KCMO Bank of America releases surveillance photo from robbery

This surveillance photo shows the man who allegedly robbed the Bank of America at 3100 Main St., in Kansas City, Missouri.(FBI)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A surveillance photo has been released after a Bank of America in Kansas City, Missouri, was robbed.

The Bank of America at 3100 Main St., in Kansas City, Missouri, was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 21 by a man described as being in his late 30s to 40s. The man, seen in a blue shirt, allegedly indicated he had a weapon during the robbery, although none was shown.

The Kansas City branch of the FBI said the suspect ran away from the bank in a southwest direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200.

