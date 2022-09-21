KCMO Bank of America releases surveillance photo from robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A surveillance photo has been released after a Bank of America in Kansas City, Missouri, was robbed.

The Bank of America at 3100 Main St., in Kansas City, Missouri, was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 21 by a man described as being in his late 30s to 40s. The man, seen in a blue shirt, allegedly indicated he had a weapon during the robbery, although none was shown.

The Kansas City branch of the FBI said the suspect ran away from the bank in a southwest direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200.

