KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender.
KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation.
According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street and Benton Boulevard Kansas City, Missouri.
Jackson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri, a release stated.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
