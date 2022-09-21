Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson

Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration...
Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation.

According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street and Benton Boulevard Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri, a release stated.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cody Torbol
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Former Jackson County deputy Matthew Honas was said to have used the Taser on the boy without...
Officials: Ex-Jackson County, Kansas, deputy used Taser on child with autism
“This situation is now under the investigation of local law enforcement and the next steps will...
Student brought unloaded gun to Osage Trail Middle School, officials say
Tyron Payton was two years old when he was shot and killed.
Family continues to ask for help on 2-year anniversary of child’s killing