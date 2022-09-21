KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation.

According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street and Benton Boulevard Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri, a release stated.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

