Kansas State Fair announces 2022 attendance numbers

Crowd at the 2022 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson
Crowd at the 2022 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson. That beats the total of 281,981 in 2021. 

Fair officials said The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also projecting strong sales. Sponsorships also increased this year.

“We have phenomenal partners and sponsors. I couldn’t be more pleased with the level of commitment our sponsors have shown us,” Fair general manager Bryan Schulz said. “We would also like to thank all who attended, and want to build on this year’s success as we think ahead to 2023.”

