‘It’s time for a change’: Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman announced Wednesday afternoon that president of baseball operations Dayton Moore has been relieved of his duties.

General Manager JJ Picollo will lead the team’s baseball operations, effective immediately.

“The bottom line here is it’s time for a change.” Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman said.

Moore was hired as the Royals general manager in June 2006. He led the Royals to two American League championships and World Series title in 2015, their first in 30 years. The team lost 100 games five times under his watch and finished under .500 more than a dozen times.

An emotional Dayton Moore gives his final remarks for the #Royals. Nothing but class even on the way out.

He was promoted to president of baseball operations prior to the 2022 season.

The Royals have 14 games remaining this season. They are currently 59-89.

