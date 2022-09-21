Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Aging & Style
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado Correctional Facility. died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after being found unresponsive in his cell.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Correction (KDOC) said an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) died Tuesday evening after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

KDOC said staff performed life-saving measures immediately which continued after emergency medical services arrived. Cody James Torbol, 29, was pronounced dead by medical staff. His cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19, according to KDOC.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in KDOC custody, the death is under investigation by the department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The investigation is ongoing.

KDOC said Torbol was serving a 221-month sentence from convictions in Riley County for aggravated criminal sodomy of a child.

