‘I’m upset’: Business owners working to move forward after string of break-ins along Troost Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday looked like any other day inside Urban Cafe at 55th and Troost. But outside, the boarded up door told a different story.

“They just busted up the windows and threw the cash drawer all over the floor. It looked like they were mainly frustrated that there was no money available for them,” said Justin Clark, owner of the restaurant.

In the middle of night, robbers invaded Clark’s space and it was all caught on camera. But it’s not the first time this has happened to the business.

“One of my cashiers had been robbed at gunpoint,” he said

Down the block, the door at High Hopes Ice Cream is being replaced after the owner’s close encounter with the robbers.

“Heard glass shatter and came out. she saw someone trying to get in and she yelled out stop and then she backed up and grabbed a knife just to scare them off,” said Jonathon Bush, the fiancé of the owner.

The CEO of KC Common Good, an organization looking to curb violence, happened to stop by Urban Cafe for a meeting when she saw glass on the ground.

She said what’s happened is beyond unacceptable.

“I cannot continue to see people being impacted from preventable crime. This is preventable. But we’re here today talking about a situation in a shop that’s been broken into 4 times. What are we doing about it?” said Klassie Alcine.

While the attacks on these small businesses are part of a bigger problem, the owners say they just want to move on.

“I’m upset. But being upset doesn’t really do anything as much, Clark said.

“Things like this happen. We’ll come back stronger,” said Bush.

KC Common Good and Justin Clark said they hope to see city officials step in to help lower crime, especially targeting small businesses.

