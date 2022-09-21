Aging & Style
Former Wildcat Will Brennan called up for MLB debut

K-State's Will Brennan catches a fly ball against Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.
K-State's Will Brennan catches a fly ball against Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.(Scott D. Weaver/K-State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cleveland Guardians have called up Kansas State graduate Will Brennan, who will be making his MLB debut against the White Sox on Wednesday night.

Brennan was drafted in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and reached Double-A in his first full professional season two years later. The lefty averaged a .314 at bat in the minors this season.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

