Former Olathe Public Schools employee charged with having unlawful sexual relations with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Olathe Public Schools employee has been charged with three counts of having unlawful sexual relations with a student.

According to court documents out of Johnson County, Kansas, 47-year-old Steven A. Mesa is facing three counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Each count alleges that Mesa had “consensual sexual intercourse” with an individual who was at least 16 years old while the individual was “a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

Each count alleges that said contact took place between July 1 and Aug. 26 of this year.

In a statement, Olathe Public Schools said: “Upon learning of these allegations, the district took swift action to place Mesa on leave, refer the matter to local law enforcement, conduct an investigation, and make the recommendation of termination to the Board of Education. The Board of Education took immediate action, and at the September Board meeting, Mesa was terminated.”

According to a report from The Olathe Reporter, Mesa was a physical education teacher and wrestling coach at Olathe Northwest High School. KCTV5 News is working to independently confirm that.

The court document continues, stating that a warrant has been issued for Mesa’s arrest. A check of the booking log does indicate that he is not in custody yet. KCTV5 has confirmed that, as well. We are still working to confirm if an arrangement has been made for him to turn himself in.

When he is taken into custody, it appears that his bond will be set at $100,000. Among the bond conditions is house arrest.

Olathe Public Schools (USD 233) personnel and Snapchat, Inc. are listed as witnesses, among others.

The legal document does not provide further details.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We will have more in our newscasts at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Below is the full statement from Olathe Public Schools:

Although we are unable to comment in detail on personnel matters, we can share that our administration was recently made aware of allegations of misconduct by Steve Mesa. Upon learning of these allegations, the district took swift action to place Mesa on leave, refer the matter to local law enforcement, conduct an investigation, and make the recommendation of termination to the Board of Education. The Board of Education took immediate action, and at the September Board meeting, Mesa was terminated. Olathe Public Schools takes all allegations of staff misconduct very seriously. We will not tolerate anything that impacts the wellbeing or safety of our students or staff. We have processes and procedures in place, including working closely with local law enforcement to investigate and address these situations in accordance with our board policies, state and federal laws. We are committed to ensuring that our students are educated in a safe environment.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.