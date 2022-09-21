FORECAST: Scattered showers and highs in the 80s Wednesday

Wednesday morning into the day side, a cold front deepens south across the Central Plains and the Missouri River Valley. We will quickly build cloud cover this morning and bring in rain chances as early as late morning or around lunchtime. Showers will build to become scattered-to-widespread moving through the overnight and into Thursday.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday, however still above average with highs in the low and mid 80s. With a dryer pattern in our lower levels, heavy and steady downpours are unlikely. Rainfall totals should range between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch across the metro, with local areas receiving more rainfall due to weak storm activity. With the passage of this front, cooler air will accompany the wet weather, especially for Thursday. Highs will not break the mid 60s, and even Friday high temperatures are expected to hold below 70 degrees.

There is another opportunity for wet weather Friday, with a short wave moving in from the west and a slight chance due to a weak disturbance Sunday, but overall, a dryer pattern takes over around the time of the weekend. High pressure will be more involved with the area, and temperatures will rebound back to seasonal in the middle and upper 70s exiting the weekend through next week.

