FORECAST: Another warm day before a cold front finally arrives

Tuesday’s heat will cool a little, but unseasonably warm weather will continue through the night. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear overnight as area temperatures slowly drop off. We expect to reach the mid-70s by daybreak Wednesday, then reach highs in the lower to middle 80s. After record-high temperatures for the last couple days, a cold front is expected to bring things near normal during the middle and end of the workweek…

That front could also bring a few scattered showers; the chance of rain is 30-40%. Most areas will see less than a quarter-inch on Wednesday, including that night.

Then, we’ll slip into the upper 50s by Thursday morning. A north wind Thursday, plus a mostly cloudy sky, will hold temperatures down in the 60s. It’s going to feel like autumn again! Light drizzle or a few rain sprinkles are possible in the morning.

By Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies and another chance for scattered sprinkles. Area temperatures will be held in the upper 70s.

Now, even as that cool air settles in, you can expect things to warm up again as we reach the weekend. By Saturday we’ll be seeing temperatures in the lower or middle 80s. For Sunday, there will be cloudy skies and a few scattered sprinkles. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Gary says that Saturday looks to be the better day for outdoor activities, though!

Note: A normal high this time of year would be in the upper 70s and normal lows would be in the upper 50s.

