Family continues to ask for help on 2-year anniversary of child’s killing
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - About 3 p.m. on the afternoon of September 21, 2020, someone opened fire on a family’s car parked outside their home near 33rd and S. Benton Avenue. Tyron Payton, who was in the backseat, did not survive to celebrate his second birthday.
There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
