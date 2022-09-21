Aging & Style
Family continues to ask for help on 2-year anniversary of child’s killing

Tyron Payton was two years old when he was shot and killed.
Tyron Payton was two years old when he was shot and killed.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - About 3 p.m. on the afternoon of September 21, 2020, someone opened fire on a family’s car parked outside their home near 33rd and S. Benton Avenue. Tyron Payton, who was in the backseat, did not survive to celebrate his second birthday.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

