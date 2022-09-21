Family continues to ask for help on 2-year anniversary of child’s killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - About 3 p.m. on the afternoon of September 21, 2020, someone opened fire on a family’s car parked outside their home near 33rd and S. Benton Avenue. Tyron Payton, who was in the backseat, did not survive to celebrate his second birthday.

Family asks for help on 2-year anniversary of child’s killing WATCH LIVE: A family continues to ask for help on the two-year anniversary of a Kansas City child’s killing. https://www.kctv5.com/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

