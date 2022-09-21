Aging & Style
Emporia State community reacts following faculty cuts

By Nathan Vickers and Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - Emporia State University is cutting dozens of faculty positions over budget concerns.

This news really hit the campus hard. There’s been some backlash on social media. There were even some student protests at the campus.

Last week, the university announced 33 faculty positions cut. The Emporia State Bulletin is reporting that 23 of those positions are within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The university said most of those employees will have their jobs until May of 2023.

A spokesperson told KCTV5 that it is all part of a realignment at the university to help balance budget concerns, which have developed over the past few years.

“These are friends and colleagues,” said Gwen Larson, the spokesperson for the university. “This is heartbreaking. But, we know we are going to see results from this. It may not be this year or next year, because it takes time to build up, but we know we are going to come out from this even stronger.”

Larson said that no additional faculty cuts are planned.

However, both students and faculty have voiced concerns over the last week about the cuts. Some have been frustrated that the university hasn’t released a lot of details about what the university’s long-term goals are.

Madeline Martin, a senior, said it make students feel uncertain about the future of some of their programs.

“I think there’s uneasiness as far as students wondering about their programs and professors wondering if they have jobs,” Martin said. “Professors that they like and are really taking programs with. They see them as mentors and now they may be gone. Uncertainty is really growing on campus.”

The university said the positions that have been cut represent about 7% of their total staff.

