Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign

By Bill Hurrelbrink and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.

Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 670, so drivers can’t exit at Seventh Street or Central. Drivers headed to downtown KCK will need to exit at the 18th Street Expressway, and those wanting to get to the West Bottoms in Kansas City, MO, will need to take Genessee Street.

KCTV5 will update this story with any traffic updates associated with this incident.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

