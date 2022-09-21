Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Dog rescued after stranded on island for weeks, officials say

A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.
A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.(Clare County Animal Control)
By Stephen Borowy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Animal control officers in Michigan say they were able to rescue a dog after it was stranded on an island for weeks.

WNEM reports Zaria, a 2-year-old Great Dane, was able to be rescued on Wednesday after she ran away from her owners in August and ended up on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake.

Clare County Animal Control officers said they initially wanted to do a volunteer search on the island, but it was called off as the team made progress with a food trap.

Rescuers reportedly left out food and water to help her gain weight and her trust, which ultimately led to her being rescued.

Officials said Zaria was surrendered to Clare County Animal Control after the island rescue.

Clare County Animal Control said its team worked with Moore’s Lost K-9 Search and Recovery.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Thursday, David Jungerman’s defense team is expected to continue calling witnesses in his...
David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder
A man who was Olathe Northwest’s head wrestling coach has been charged with three counts of...
Former Olathe Northwest coach charged with having unlawful sexual relations with student
Even some conservative analysts seem shocked about a judge's ruling Thursday night.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests