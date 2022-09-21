Aging & Style
Date and tip-off time set for Kansas-Missouri matchup in Columbia

Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) drives to the basket against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot,...
Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) drives to the basket against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, back, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A tip-off time has officially been set for the second edition of the renewed rivalry between Kansas and Missouri’s men’s basketball programs.

The Jayhawks and Tigers will tip-off Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Last season, Bill Self’s Jayhawks defeated Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers, 102-65 in Lawrence. December’s matchup will be the first major conference opponent Missouri takes on with first-year head coach Dennis Gates on the bench.

Kansas redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris will also be making his return to Columbia for the game. The Rock Bridge High School product averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 assists per game for the national championship-winning Jayhawks during the 2021-22 season.

Harris will be taking on his high school teammate Isiaih Mosley, who transferred from Missouri State to Missouri ahead of this season.

